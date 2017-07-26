26 Jul 2017, Edition - 743, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Refusing to pay bribe for registration, Tirupur resident leaves two-wheeler in RTO

Covai Post Network
July 26, 2017

A Tirupur resident today left his two-wheeler at the Tirupur North Regional Transport Office with a board ‘Bike not registered as I have not paid the bribe’ hanging on it.

Nagaraj, residing at Periyar Nagar here, had purchased a TVS Jupiter on June 30 by paying Rs. 21,000 cash. “I decided to pay the balance amount in 24 installments,” he said.

According to Nagaraj, he did not receive any receipt on that day due to heavy rush in the showroom. “When I went to the showroom the next day, they gave me a receipt for only Rs. 19,000. When I demanded receipt for the full amount I had paid, they said Rs. 2000 was towards bribe to RTO for registration. As I refused to pay, they have not registered my vehicle yet,” he said.

Fed up with the RTO authorities’ approach, Nagaraj left the vehicle in the RTO office with the board hanging on it. However, authorities refused to entertain Nagaraj and asked him to take the bike back.

Regional Transport Officer Sivagurunathan said an enquiry would be held and promised Nagaraj that his vehicle would be registered.

”The RTO said a notice will be sent to me and the showroom. They have promised that my vehicle will be registered within a week,” Nagaraj said.

