Registrations open for fifth edition of Coimbatore marathon

The registrations for the fifth edition of Vodafone Coimbatore marathon has opened today.

The registrations for the marathon themed ‘Take Pride’ can be done by visiting www.coimbatoremarathon.com. The organisers are expecting 15000 participants this year. This is the fifth year Coimbatore Cancer Foundation is hosting the event in association with Coimbatore runners.

The event comprises of Half marathon of 21.1 km, a 10km run and 5km run/walk. According to a statement from the organisers, the registration fee for half marathon and 10km run is Rs.800 and for 5km run/walk is Rs.550. Students with valid ID card get Rs.100 discount. The total prize money is Rs.2.7 lakhs.

S Murali , Business Head, Vodafone India, Tamil Nadu said,” By partnering with Coimbatore Cancer Foundation Vodafone has reinforced its commitment to support the cause of spreading Cancer awareness and to provide financial help for cancer patients and their family.”

Dr Balaji, Managing Trustee of the Coimbatore Cancer Foundation said, “The previous editions had helped create awareness on our activities and raise funds. The proceeds enabled us to reach out to and provide financial support to more cancer patients, enhance our engagement with the community at large with our awareness talks, screening camps, etc.”