Coimbatore


Rejuvenation camp for elephants ends

Covai Post Network
March 10, 2017
Image credit : File photo

The 30-day rejuvenation camp for elephants ended here at Thekkampatti today.

The camp, which began on February 9, that is usually held for 45 days was reduced to 30 days this year due to drought. The effect of drought was felt as the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Board (HR & CE) reportedly found it little difficult to provide fodder for the animals.

However, officials claimed that all facilities, including food and water, were provided as per requirements to all the 34 elephants.

The five acre campsite was under a three-tier security – a hanging electric fence, a wired electric fence and a fence made of steel sheets fitted with flickering lights – to keep wild elephants away. (Last year a wild elephant entered the camp site on the very first day.)

A team of 60 Forest personnel, who worked in shifts, maintained vigil.

Apart from a minor incident when a temple elephant hurt a mahout in the campsite, there was no major untoward incident.

