Coimbatore


Relatives ransack private hospital following death of 20-year-old student

Covai Post Network
January 4, 2017

Relatives of a 20-year old student ransacked a private hospital here, where the student was admitted for treatment of breathing problem today.

Pradeep Kumar, a computer science student, suddenly fell ill and was immediately admitted to a hospital in Gandhipuram early today. However, he died some time later due to difficulty in breathing, police said.

Blaming the doctors for providing wrong treatment, some relatives ransacked the hospital and damaged some tables and chairs to air their anger, police said. A senior doctor who arrived to pacify the agitators sustained injuries in the melee. On receiving information, police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.

Hospital management and police are going through the footage of CCTV cameras to identify the miscreants, they said.

