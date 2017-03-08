Relaunch of Nokia 3310: Smart move by a dumbphone?

Bengaluru: “Is the nostalgia ridden phone making a comeback? I am very happy, and I know that the world is very happy and enthusiastic about it too. This was my first phone ever. I vividly remember the feeling of owning this one,” says Swati Sharma, a Bangalore resident in her mid-30s.

She adds, “Yes, only people of that generation will be excited over a dumbphone that is being made in India.” Finnish firm HMD Global, which has acquired the right to make all devices of the historic phone company in India, will launch a new version of the 17-year old Nokia 3310 during April-June for around Rs 3,500 per unit.

“In our country, 68% have access to mobile phones, which means 30% don’t. According to the latest data, 17% people own smartphones in our country. So, there is a huge market for Nokia,” says Priyanka Mukherjee, Social Worker.

Many believe it’s a smart move to peddle a dumbphone. “It is a clever move to ride on nostalgia. Nokia 3310 was indestructible, affordable, had an amazing battery life and introduced many of us to gaming in the form of Snake. Many of us will prefer a feature phone over a smart one,” says Sayantan Das, Technology Writer at Tuxtrix.com.

He adds, “It is strange that the launch of a Sony phone with 4K HDR screen, LG’s G6,made as much noise as the relaunch of Nokia. We are bored of smartphones and there is only little space for technology innovation in smartphones. They all look similar and replaceable. Perhaps we are trying to go back to simpler times and simpler devices.”

Harping on simpler times, Savita Venkat, a Nokia employee says, “We are all trying to go back to the basics. Not be governed by our phone and its technology. Nokia is trying to connect with people and I guess it knows how to.”