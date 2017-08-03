Remarks against actress: Former DGP gets clean chit

Police have given a clean chit to former DGP T.P. Senkumar on a complaint that he allegedly made derogatory remarks against the female actor who was assaulted in a moving car in February.
The case relates to the former DGP allegedly making derogatory remarks against the actress in an interview to a Malayalam weekly.The report said Senkumar had not made any such remarks deliberately.
A journalist of the weekly, while interviewing Senkumar, had recorded the conversation of the former DGP with another person.
The report of DCP Ramesh Kumar has been submitted to Range IG Manoj Abraham, who has forwarded the same to the DGP. The probe was ordered after the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) had demanded action against Sen Kumar. The WCC has also demanded action against Independent MLA P.C. George who had made objectionable remarks about the abducted actor.
Actor breaks down Meanwhile, actor Dileep broke down in front of DGP (prisons) R. Sreelekha, who had visited the Aluva sub-jail following reports that he (Dileep) was getting preferential treatment. It is learnt that the actor told the DGP that he was innocent and has been framed in the case.
