Renovated children’s park opened

The renovated children’s park at the Botanical Gardens in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University here was inaugurated by Coimbatore Mayor P. Rajkumar.

The park, situated in the 47.5 acre garden, has got an additional 18 play equipment for the benefit of children. More than one lakh people frequent the park every year.

The garden was set up in the year 1908 and has 800 variety of plants belonging to 70 families.

The plan to renovate the park was initiated by TNAU vice-chancellor K. Ramasamy. The Mayor promised ‘namma toilet’ facility. It would be provided by the Corporation.