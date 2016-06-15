FLASH NEWS Oil was discovered in Saudi Arabia 79 years ago Air India operates all-women crew flight around the world Dhanush, Trisha, Hansika’s private images leaked online 38 seats go to polls in 1st phase of Manipur election Do BJP men know anything except committing rapes: Kejriwal Prez Pranab Mukherjee calls for women quota in Parliament Pak has no plans to return Indian spy Jadhav: Sartaj Aziz EC rejects AIADMK reply over Sasikala’s appointment as chief Jawan who exposed Sahayak system died over sting: Army Vietnam to suspend Indian agri imports over contamination

Coimbatore


Renovated children’s park opened

Covai Post Network
June 15, 2016

The renovated children’s park at the Botanical Gardens in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University here was inaugurated by Coimbatore Mayor P. Rajkumar.

The park, situated in the 47.5 acre garden, has got an additional 18 play equipment for the benefit of children. More than one lakh people frequent the park every year.

The garden was set up in the year 1908 and has 800 variety of plants belonging to 70 families.

The plan to renovate the park was initiated by TNAU vice-chancellor K. Ramasamy. The Mayor promised ‘namma toilet’ facility. It would be provided by the Corporation.

