FLASH NEWS Sasikala Natarajan removes O Pannerselvam from the post of AIADMK’s treasurer ; Dindigul Sreenivasan appointed in his place. OPS speech impact, tomorrow governor will meet OPS: Mumbai Rajbhavan sources Urgent cabinet meeting called at Poes Garden Panneerselvam’s late night visit to Amma memorial adds to TN suspense, sits in meditation Sasikala Natarajan is unfit to become the party chief and the Tamil Nadu chief minister: PH Pandian Special Court grants bail to former Coal secretary H C Gupta, others in Coal Scam case, reports Pakistan intruder shot dead in Bamiyal sector, Pathankot, reports Sheena Bora Murder Case: CBI summons ex-Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria, reports Alleged ISI agent Shamshul Hoda in Kanpur train derailment deported from Dubai to Nepal, reports I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed

Coimbatore


Repose to increase production

Covai Post Network
August 11, 2016

City-based Repose Mattress Pvt Ltd would increase its production capacity to 1.2 lakh mattress per annum from the present 90,000, a top company official said.

“Spring mattresses are gaining popularity in India market, due to its ability to adapt to body contours and maintain correct spinal position while sleeping, the health conscious population is turning towards spring-based mattress,” its chief executive officer, S Balachander told reporters here.

The company would expand its factory by another one lakh sq ft in addition to the existing 60,000 sq ft, with an investment of Rs.7.5 crores, that would help produce 10,000 mattress a month.

Stating that the spring mattress category was approximately Rs.1,800 crore under organized sector and growing at an average of 30 per cent per annum, he said that the 3-year old Repose was growing at 35 per cent per annum, with a turn over of Rs.52 crore in 2015-16.

“The company’s target for this fiscal is Rs.85 crore and in the next few months, we are planning to enter the markets in Goa and Maharashtra,” Balachander said and added that the company would open a factory in Pune, with an investment of Rs.one crore.

The company would add another 45 exclusive showrooms to the already existing 30 in South India and 30 showrooms in Western parts, after Pune factory becoming operational.

Comments 2
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he?s tryiong none the less. I?ve been using Movable-type on various websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated! http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Shelly Sporich] - Dec 31, 2016
I just want to mention I am just beginner to blogs and seriously liked this blog. Very likely I’m going to bookmark your website . You actually come with good articles. Bless you for sharing your blog site. [article] - Feb 08, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS