Repose to increase production

City-based Repose Mattress Pvt Ltd would increase its production capacity to 1.2 lakh mattress per annum from the present 90,000, a top company official said.

“Spring mattresses are gaining popularity in India market, due to its ability to adapt to body contours and maintain correct spinal position while sleeping, the health conscious population is turning towards spring-based mattress,” its chief executive officer, S Balachander told reporters here.

The company would expand its factory by another one lakh sq ft in addition to the existing 60,000 sq ft, with an investment of Rs.7.5 crores, that would help produce 10,000 mattress a month.

Stating that the spring mattress category was approximately Rs.1,800 crore under organized sector and growing at an average of 30 per cent per annum, he said that the 3-year old Repose was growing at 35 per cent per annum, with a turn over of Rs.52 crore in 2015-16.

“The company’s target for this fiscal is Rs.85 crore and in the next few months, we are planning to enter the markets in Goa and Maharashtra,” Balachander said and added that the company would open a factory in Pune, with an investment of Rs.one crore.

The company would add another 45 exclusive showrooms to the already existing 30 in South India and 30 showrooms in Western parts, after Pune factory becoming operational.