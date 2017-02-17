‘Reservation counter at CBE-North junction not people friendly’

The Citizen Voice Club has alleged that the Coimbatore North railway station has not been given importance in terms of infrastructure and development.

In a petition to Southern Railways, President of Citizen Voice Club C.M. Jayaraman said people are put to hardship especially at booking counters at Coimbatore North junction. He alleged that only tatkal booking was allowed between 10 a.m. and 12 noon in the booking counter.

“The person at the counter walks away in the middle. I had a first hand experience twice. Separate counters should be opened – one for tatkal and another one for normal booking,” he said and appealed for opening of a customer kiosk in the station.

Complaining that the space in front of the counter was not being used properly, Jayaraman said people who come to book tickets be allowed to park their vehicles in the open space. “Currently it is not being allowed. People are forced to park their vehicles in the paid parking lot near the junction. But during the night times, private vehicles are being allowed to park in the open space,” he alleged.

“Moreover, there is no suggestion box. People need to go all the way to Superintendent office to register their complaints or air their grievances. If a suggestion box is installed here, it will be helpful,” Jayaraman added.

When contacted, a Railway official said the matter would be looked into.