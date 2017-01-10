Residents demand common toilet

Residents of Ward No. 70 in Balasubramaniyan Nagar in Puliyakulam have urged the Corporation authorities to construct a common toilet in their area at the earliest.

According to them, the toilet that existed till recently, was closed for renovation.”Residents, mostly from lower-middle class, reside here. Most of them were using the common toilet. Now that it has been closed for renovation, people are forced to walk around one km where another common toilet. Women and children are worst affected,” a resident said and added that they are forced to pay for using them.

“The renovation work is going on. We will make alternate arrangements at the earliest. We request the public to use the common toilets in neighbouring areas,” Sanitary Inspector K. Shanmuganathan, said.