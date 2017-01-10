FLASH NEWS At least 21 killed, 45 wounded in Kabul twin blasts: Official Red bus ticket bookings rendered invalid from Jan 12 to 17th says Omni bus operators union president Pandiyan FIFA: The World Cup will expand to 48 teams from its current 32, starting with the 2026 edition Central Government backs off from restricted Pongal holiday announcement Tamil Nadu to declare all districts as drought-hit districts: Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam All Districts of TN are flood hit – CM O Paneerselvam Announce Pongal as compulsory holiday for Central Government Employees. CM OPS writes to PM Modi Delhi HC issues notice to ex-IAF chief SP Tyagi’s cousin Sanjeev Tyagi on plea challenging bail granted to him in Agusta Westland case: reports In a sequel as thrilling as the original, Clemson defeats ‘Bama 35-31 to win its 1st college football title since 1981 Cristiano Ronaldo Beats Lionel Messi to Win FIFA Player of the Year Award

Coimbatore


Residents demand common toilet

Covai Post Network
January 10, 2017

Residents of Ward No. 70 in Balasubramaniyan Nagar in Puliyakulam have urged the Corporation authorities to construct a common toilet in their area at the earliest.

According to them, the toilet that existed till recently, was closed for renovation.”Residents, mostly from lower-middle class, reside here. Most of them were using the common toilet. Now that it has been closed for renovation, people are forced to walk around one km where another common toilet. Women and children are worst affected,” a resident said and added that they are forced to pay for using them.

“The renovation work is going on. We will make alternate arrangements at the earliest. We request the public to use the common toilets in neighbouring areas,” Sanitary Inspector K. Shanmuganathan, said.

