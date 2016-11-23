Young volunteers join hands with corporation to clean slum area

About 40 volunteers joined hands with 20 sanitary workers in a massive clean-up drive which was carried out here at CMC Colony Slum as part of Swachh Bharat thematic drives.

“The enthusiasm shown by the common man is quite encouraging and it will help drive home the message of cleanliness among all citizens. Young volunteers, NGOs and Swachh Bharat ambassadors also joined in the cause,” said CCMC K Vijayakarthikeyan.

“To augment sanitation measures, separate community toilets for men, women and children will be constructed in the CMC Colony location under the Swachh Bharat scheme. Awareness on proper usage of community toilets and on open defecation-free areas is being taught to the citizens,” Vijayakarthikeyan added.