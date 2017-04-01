Residents’ protest against opening liquor outlet enters day 2

About 80 residents of Thirumurugan Nagar in Madukkarai on the city outskirts, continued their protest for the second day against the shifting of TASMAC outlet to their area. This agitators squatted in front of the shop to where the outlet was proposed to be shifted.

Residents had earlier submitted a memorandum to the District Collector and the Police Commissioner against the move to shift an outlet to their area.

The sit-in in front of the proposed shop is to prevent any move by TASMAC officials to bring and store liquor cases during night, police said. They are also out to prevent the entry of any TASMAC official to the shop.

Their contention is that the area has good number of educational institutions. The presence of a liquor outlet will also be a threat to the safety of women during night.

They wanted the Government to drop the move to shift shops to residential areas after the Supreme Court ruled against such outlets near state and national highways.