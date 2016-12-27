FLASH NEWS Former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao thanks Rahul and Mamata for supporting him Former prime minister of Sri Lanka Ratnasiri Wickremanayake passes away at the age of 83 after brief illness IT sleuths deny claims of former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao Benami properties will fetch seven years imprisonment: Centre ₹6,600 crore allotted through One Rank One Pension (OROP), rest will be given soon: PM Narendra Modi in Dehradun Tamilnadu CM announces State Advisory Price for sugarcane at Rs.2,850 per tonne ₹12000 crore will be spent on Char Dham project and employment will increase due to this project: PM Modi in Dehradun I would have defeated even Obama: Trump MDMK leaves Makkal Nala Koottani: Vaiko All cash donated to BSP before note ban. Raids expose Centre’s anti-Dalit mindset, says Mayawati

Coimbatore


Residents seek alternate houses as Rlys issue eviction notice

Covai Post Network
December 27, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

A group of residents staying near the city railway station today sought the intervention of the district administration, following an eviction notice issued to them by the Railways.

The Salem Division of Southern Railway has issued eviction notices to 45 residents on December 2 to vacate their houses and huts in Kadalaikara street, just five feet away from the track near the Coimbatore Junction.

Since 15 days’ time was given to them to vacate from the encroached land, the residents today petitioned District Collector T.N. Hariharan urging him to allot an alternate place for them.

The memorandum urged the administration to allot them houses from Slum Clearance Board.

According to railway sources, the Southern Railways has decided to construct a compound wall to prevent trespassing to the station and track through Kadalaikara street.

Moreover, according to Railway Safety Rules, houses or huts should be 20 metres away from the track, whereas in this case houses were just five feet away from the track, they added.

