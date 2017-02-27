FLASH NEWS Indian shooter Ankur Mittal wins silver medal in men’s double trap event of the ISSF World Cup Sensex falls 80.09 points to end at 28,812.88; Nifty down 42.80 points at 8,896.70 Madras HC issues notice to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami on DMK’s plea challenging Tamil Nadu Assembly vote of confidence Bharti Airtel removes roaming charges for outgoing & incoming calls as well as SMSes & data usage within India Delhi HC dismisses AAP govt’s appeal against an order staying its new nursery admission norms based on neighborhood criterion Mahershala Ali becomes first Muslim actor to win an Oscar Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role goes to Emma Stone for La La Land

Coimbatore


Residents seek closure of Tasmac shop near NH

Covai Post Network
February 27, 2017

Residents of Thalathurai, close to the Annur National Highway, have petitioned the district administration to close a Tasmac outlet in the locality. This is aimed at bringing down the number of accidents on the highway as also to put a check on illegal activities in the locality, according to residents.

The petition to Collector T.N. Hariharan says the outlet has been turning into a big hindrance to the people in the area for long.

Resident and Samathuva Kazhagam member R. Rukmani said, “We have been petitioning the District Administration on many occasions, but no order has come yet.” The outlet is functioning despite Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy announcing the closure of outlets near the NH.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS