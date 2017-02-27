Residents seek closure of Tasmac shop near NH

Residents of Thalathurai, close to the Annur National Highway, have petitioned the district administration to close a Tasmac outlet in the locality. This is aimed at bringing down the number of accidents on the highway as also to put a check on illegal activities in the locality, according to residents.

The petition to Collector T.N. Hariharan says the outlet has been turning into a big hindrance to the people in the area for long.

Resident and Samathuva Kazhagam member R. Rukmani said, “We have been petitioning the District Administration on many occasions, but no order has come yet.” The outlet is functioning despite Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy announcing the closure of outlets near the NH.