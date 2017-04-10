FLASH NEWS Delhi: Tamil Nadu farmers protest nude outside South Block, demanding drought relief fund Egypt declares 3-month emergency after church bombings Trump considering sanctions against Russia, Iran over Syria Dead bat found in packaged salad sold at US Walmart IndiGo aircraft grounded after suffering bird hit mid-air Assam proposes denying govt jobs for those with over 2 kids 125-foot Ambedkar statue to be built in Andhra capital Pakistan arrests 18 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast Haryana: Minor alleges rape by mother’s 3 lovers for a year Europe’s top rabbi calls for solidarity with Muslims

Coimbatore


Residents up against opening of TASMAC outlets

Covai Post Network
April 10, 2017

Residents from various parts of the city today staged a demonstration in front of the district collectorate against opening of TASMAC outlets in residential areas. This follows the relocation of some outlets inside the city following the Supreme Court directive to close down all TASMAC outlets near the highways.

Some protesters, who came to the collectorate with liquor bottles, emptied the bottles on the ground in the complex. “The court order is highly commendable. Thanks to the order, sale of liquor has come down. This means we are moving forward towards a new society altogether. But it is unfortunate that the State is not supporting the order and is trying to open more outlets in new areas,” said an agitator.

Residents of Ondipudhur, Goundampalayam, Singanallur and Kalapatti also staged demonstrations inside the Collectorate premises against the opening of TASMAC outlets in their areas.

“Opening a new outlet will lead to several problems in a residential area. Safety of women and children would be at jeopardy,” said a resident.

The residents, in their petition to District Collector T.N. Hariharan, claimed that they would continue their protest till the proposed outlets are shifted out of their localities.

