Residents urged to avail new UGDS facility

Corporation Commissioner Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan today urged the residents and householders across five zones to voluntarily come forward to get domestic connection for the Under Ground Drainage system (UGDS).

Presiding over a consultative meeting with civic officials, Vijayakarthikeyan said that work to extend house connections to UGDS has been expedited by the civic body. “Only 1854 applications have been received so far to avail this facility from the residents, against the set target of 16,874,” the Commissioner said.

The new UGDS connections have been extended to 16 wards including eight in the west zone including (including wards 10-15 and 20), seven in south zone (wards 75-79, 85 and 86) and ward 74 in central zone. Residents are encouraged to approach zonal offices to dispel their doubts about the facility.

Vijayakarthikeyan also warned the residents not to engage private tankers or corporation tankers to clean their septic tanks but to opt for the new facility.