Residents voice concern over Thiru Nagar liquor outlet

The TASMAC outlet in Thiru Nagar near Hopes College Junction has left residents in the neighbourhood disturbed.

The TASMAC shop No. 1564 is located in a residential area and with a few houses in the vicinity, the place wears a deserted look by night and turns a den of people coming to the bar.

A resident who did not want to be named said though they have sent petitions to the authorities earlier, no action has been taken. “I’m mother to two girls and you can’t imagine the fear with which I’m living,” a mother told The Covai Post.

Another resident said, ”At night, these tipplers lie on road and some even walk into our residential spaces. It gets dark and deserted here in the night and it has become a matter of serious concern for us.”

Former local body representative VK Jayaram said repeated efforts made to get the shop relocated have gone in vain. “The outlet was moved in here two years ago. Residents had taken up the issue and the authorities promised to move it away after three months. We have petitioned the district manager of TASMAC. Officials visited the site and promised the shop will be moved once another site is located,’’ he said.