Retd. judge supervises encroachments made on water bodies

Former judge Solaimalai, appointed by the Madras High Court to check the expenses made out of Mahamaham funds, today inspected various tanks and water bodies reportedly encroached upon by vested interest in collusion with government officials in Kumbakonam.

Accompanied by advocate ‘Elephant’ G. Rajendran, Solaimalai inspected the encroachments made on the tank at Chettimandapam. The judge also found the mandapams located on the four corners of Por Thamarai kulam had been encroached and buildings constructed upon them.

The judge questioned the municipal commissioner why the municipality had erected a compound wall around the tank at a cost of Rs 40 lakh without clearing the encroachments. The judge also found the Aayi kulam in Kumbakonam had been silted and used as a place for parking vehicles.

‘Elephant’ G Rajendran , a Chennai-based advocate and activist, filed a PIL before the Madras High Court alleging that all the water bodies in Kumbakonam had been encroached by vested interests and buildings had been constructed upon them.

Passing orders on the petition, the court had directed Solaimalai to visit the areas along with revenue officials and submit report along with photographs.