Coimbatore


Retd TNSTC staff petition seeking retirement benefits

Covai Post Network
January 18, 2016

Demanding the State Government pay retirement funds to staff of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, members of the Union of Retired Transport Workers’Associations petitioned the Commissioner of Police A. Amalraj, here on Monday.

In the petition, the members have stated that the State Government had not given commutation fee and other benefits that were due to retired staff, for the past four years.

However, they alleged that the amount for these benefits was deducted from their salary while they were working.

Alleging that the State Government had not heeded to their plea, they have stated that they have conducted various protests, hunger strikes throughout the State and had even sought the help of the courts, all in vain.

They also submitted a complaint to the CoP against the Managing Director of TNSTC and further stated that they would protest in front of the TNSTC office on January 27.

