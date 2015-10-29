Retired Transport Corp. employees protest

Members of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Retired Employees Welfare Association (TNSTC REWA) staged a sit in protest inside the Cheran Transport Corporation headquarters near Mettupalayam Road citing various demands, here on Thursday.

As many as 500 members of the Association who participated in the strike demanded the State Government should form a separate pension scheme for the retired officials as the current scheme had several confusions.

“The Madras High Court had issued an order that persons joining after April 4, 2003, should be categorized under the current pension scheme in which it had stated that pensions and PF should be given to deceased individuals. This should be implemented immediately,” said P. Selvaraj, the Secretary of the Association.

He further added that the retirement benefits should be given to the retired staff on the date of retirement.

“The deposit fund that was not given to the staff who retired after March 2015 should be disbursed with 18 per cent interest and deposits too should be given on the day of retirement in the future,” he said. He also added that a social security fund should be distributed to those who retired after August 2014 with the same interest amount.

Members also demanded that benefit amounts should be given according to the pension schemes of 2003, 2007, 2010 and 2013 and added that whenever there is an increment for working staff, there should also be a rise in the pension for retired workers

In order to benefit widows of the retired staff, the members demanded that a lifetime certificate should be given to widows who had given clearance papers stating that they were not remarried or were in a Government job, according to a Government order.

They further demanded that grade pay, jobs to heirs of deceased, medical insurances and the funds under various welfare schemes should be immediately implemented.