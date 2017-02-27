Revenue Inspector attacked, family relieved of jewellery by masked robbers

Tiruvarur: A gang of three masked robbers who barged into the house of a Revenue Inspector (RI) in Thiruthuraipoondi early today relieved his wife and mother-in-law of a total of five sovereigns of jewellery after attacking him with an iron rod.

The 50-year-old Rajendran, resident of Goods Shed Street in Thiruthuraipoondi, is an RI at Mangainallur village in Kuthalam taluk.

Rajendran, his wife Amudha, daughter Pooja and son Dhayanand were sleeping in a room while his father-in-law Vadivel, mother-in-law Vijayalakshmi were sleeping in another room in the house. Around 2 am, the three masked robbers gained entry into the house after breaking open the main entrance door. Rajendran, who woke up on hearing the noise, attempted to catch the robbers when the gangsters attacked him indiscriminately with an iron rod.

Rajendran sustained a bleeding injury to the head and fainted. The other members of his family also woke up and screamed for help. But, the robbers silenced them by threatening to murder them if anybody screamed. Later, the robbers snatched a chain weighing one and a half sovereigns from Amudha and a chain weighing three and a half sovereigns from Vijayalakshmi, and fled from there.

Rajendran was admitted to government hospital in Thiruthuraipoondi. On being informed, senior police officials rushed there, inspected the scene of crime and conducted an enquiry. Based on a complaint, Thiruthuraipoondi police have registered a case and further investigation is on.