RHP plea to administration on midnight poojas

Members of the Rashtriya Hindu Parishad (RHP) have urged the District Administration not to allow poojas in temples on December 31 midnight (New Years eve), which they allege, might lead to destruction.

In their petition to the Collector, the members said, “evil spirits roam around at that point of time and it will be dangerous and unsafe for people”.

“Some of the temples falling under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Board will remain open on December 31 night, this should immediately be stopped,” said S. Rajarathinam, District President of RHP, Coimbatore.

He also appealed to the administration to arrest those who drive their vehicles at a very high speed that night and cause accidents. “The celebrations are against our culture. The administration should stop such activities immediately,” he added.

It may be noted that City Police have planned to detain violators of traffic rules and sensitise them about road safety rules in the city on December 31 night.