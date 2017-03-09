RK Nagar candidate decision after talks with DMK: Congress

A decision regarding the candidate for the April 12 bye-election to RK Nagar Assembly constituency will be taken after discussions with the DMK and other alliance partners, according to TNCC President S Thirunavukkarasu.

He told the media today that the DMK-Congress alliance had bright chances of a victory in the bye-election following the death of former chief minister Jayalalithaa.

Admitting that the DMK had contested from R K Nagar in the 2016 election, he said a decision could be taken after the alliance partners met since the situation was different now and the AIADMK had three factions.

He ruled out the chances of party leaders Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi coming for the campaign.

Thirunavukkarasu also wanted the state election commission and the government to hold the local body elections at the earliest.

About the killing of a fisherman by Sri Lanka, he said he had talked to fishermen in the area and they wanted the intervention of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj or some other senior minister and take steps to punish the guilty under Indian law.

He criticised the Centre for failing to get back any of the 135 boats seized by the Sri Lankan Navy over the last three years.

The Congress had given Rs 1 lakh to the family of the slain fisherman and the Centres should give at least Rs 25 lakh and initiate steps for Rs 1 crore as compensation from Sri Lanka, he added.