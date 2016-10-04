Rly employees attack Kumbakonam station manager

Thanjavur: The manager of Kumbakonam Railway Station was hospitalised after he was reportedly roughed up by three railway employees last night.

Sivaraman, resident of Karikkulam in Kumbakonam, was inspecting a platform , along with Kumar, son of another railway staff, when they found three railway workers Selvam, Mohan and Dhaya, sitting on the railway line and consuming liquor. Sivaraman reprimanded the three, which resulted in an altercation between them.

In the melee, Selvam, Mohan and Dhaya pushed Sivaraman and attacked him with an iron rod. They also attacked Kumar who came to Sivaraman’s rescue. Both Sivaraman and Kumar were admitted to the Government Hospital in Kumbakonam.

Based on a complaint by Sivaraman, the Kumbakonam Railway Police have registered a case.

Searches are on to nab Selvam, Mohan and Dhaya.