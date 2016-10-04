FLASH NEWS Indian shooter Ankur Mittal wins silver medal in men’s double trap event of the ISSF World Cup Sensex falls 80.09 points to end at 28,812.88; Nifty down 42.80 points at 8,896.70 Madras HC issues notice to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami on DMK’s plea challenging Tamil Nadu Assembly vote of confidence Bharti Airtel removes roaming charges for outgoing & incoming calls as well as SMSes & data usage within India Delhi HC dismisses AAP govt’s appeal against an order staying its new nursery admission norms based on neighborhood criterion Mahershala Ali becomes first Muslim actor to win an Oscar Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role goes to Emma Stone for La La Land

Rly employees attack Kumbakonam station manager

October 4, 2016
Thanjavur: The manager of Kumbakonam Railway Station was hospitalised after he was reportedly roughed up by three railway employees last night.

Sivaraman, resident of Karikkulam in Kumbakonam, was inspecting a platform , along with Kumar, son of another railway staff, when they found three railway workers Selvam, Mohan and Dhaya, sitting on the railway line and consuming liquor. Sivaraman reprimanded the three, which resulted in an altercation between them.

In the melee, Selvam, Mohan and Dhaya pushed Sivaraman and attacked him with an iron rod. They also attacked Kumar who came to Sivaraman’s rescue. Both Sivaraman and Kumar were admitted to the Government Hospital in Kumbakonam.

Based on a complaint by Sivaraman, the Kumbakonam Railway Police have registered a case.

Searches are on to nab Selvam, Mohan and Dhaya.

