Rly Minister to lay foundation stone for passenger amenities on July 2

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu will dedicate and lay foundation stones for various passenger amenities, including skywalk and escalator for platform approach at the Coimbatore Junction on July 2.

Prabhu will dedicate the new building at Periyanaickenpalayam railway station on the outskirts under Corporate Social Responsibility by city-based Lakshmi Machine Works, official sources said today.

Other amenities to be dedicated are Thudiyalur halt station under Shramdhan from Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, Passenger amenities at Tiruppur station, air conditioned paid waiting hall in second platform and two passengers lifts in the FOB connecting platform number one and two, and launching of App-based services in Coimbatore junction, they said.

The Minister will lay foundation stone for improvement of Coimbatore Junction, extension of the entrance duly removing the fixed structure, widening of the stairs connected to the platform number 1 A to the main entry concourse area and food plaza by IRCTC in the main entry circuiting area.

He will also lay foundation for multi level two wheeler parking and new parcel office complex at Coimbatore junction, the sources said.

Some Central and State Ministers, MPs, MLAs and Railway officials will be present on the occasion.