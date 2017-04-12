Rly police arrest impostor

Railway Police today arrested a man for impersonating as CB-CID official and relieving Rs.10,000 from a person from Kerala near City railway station.

According to police, the man had stopped one Rajan from Kerala on Tuesday morning and took Rs.10,000 stating that he can collect it from a police station after showing proper documents.

Realising that he was cheated, Rajan lodged a complaint with the Railway Police.

During their rounds, police noticed a man sitting in a suspicious manner at platform number one and on repeatedly questioning, he said to have confessed that he had taken Rs.10,000 from Rajan.

He was identified as Sunil Sahu from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. Fluent in many languages, he used to cheat the youths from North India in various railway stations, police said.

There were many such cases pending against Sahu in Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala and he was produced before a court and remanded to custody.