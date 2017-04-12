FLASH NEWS Sensex drops 144.87 points to end at 29,643.48; Nifty falls 33.55 points to 9,203.45 Income tax summons for Tamil actor Sarathkumar and wife Radhika, reports Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Akhilesh Das Gupta passes away after suffering a heart attack Swaraj denies taking Tharoor’s help for Jadhav statement Pakistan might have already killed Kulbhushan Jadhav: BJP MP ATMs running 30% short of cash 5 months after demonetisation 137 police personnel for every 1 lakh people in India: Govt Scientists to drill through world’s highest glacier DD beat Pune to register IPL 2017’s biggest win by runs Juventus thrash Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League

Coimbatore


Rly police arrest impostor

Covai Post Network
April 12, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Railway Police today arrested a man for impersonating as CB-CID official and relieving Rs.10,000 from a person from Kerala near City railway station.

According to police, the man had stopped one Rajan from Kerala on Tuesday morning and took Rs.10,000 stating that he can collect it from a police station after showing proper documents.

Realising that he was cheated, Rajan lodged a complaint with the Railway Police.

During their rounds, police noticed a man sitting in a suspicious manner at platform number one and on repeatedly questioning, he said to have confessed that he had taken Rs.10,000 from Rajan.

He was identified as Sunil Sahu from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. Fluent in many languages, he used to cheat the youths from North India in various railway stations, police said.

There were many such cases pending against Sahu in Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala and he was produced before a court and remanded to custody.

