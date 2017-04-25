FLASH NEWS Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma fined for code of conduct breach during IPL clash against Rising Pune Supergiant Bail plea of Lt Colonel Shrikant Purohit, another accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, dismissed by Bombay High Court DMK leads shutdown in TamilNadu seeking drought relief package; Stalin arrested DMK leaders MK Stalin and T.R. Baalu detained in Thiruvarur during protests in support of drought-hit farmers India goalkeeper and Arjuna awardee Subrata Paul fails dope test Waiving of farmers’ loans nationwide could increase deficit by 2% of GDP: CEA Arvind Subramanian Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) suspends President Lalit Kumar Modi, along with 3 other top officials Sensex bounces 290.54 points to close at 29,655.84; Nifty reclaims 9,200-mark, climbs 98.55 points to 9,217.95. PDP leader Abdul Ghani Dar, attacked by suspected terrorists in Pulwama, succumbs to bullet injuries Chhota Rajan and three others found guilty in a fake passport case by a Delhi’s Patiala House Court

Coimbatore


Road side vendors do brisk business

Covai Post Network
April 25, 2017
Image credit : File photo

Roadside eateries and small vendors made good money today as most of the hotels and shops downed their shutters supporting the farmers’ cause.

The principal opposition party in the State, DMK, had called for a State wide bandh which gained support from political parties, traders unions and farmers associations.

With most of the restaurants and hotels remaining closed, roadside eateries came to the rescue of bachelors and college students who were seen scouting from one place to another for food. Variety rice such as tomato rice, lemon rice were neatly packed and sold.

“We are not against the protests. We definitely support the farmers’ struggle. But we are staying miles away from home and are forced to eat in hotels. When hotels are shut, we have no place to go,” said R. Jagadeesh, a college student.

R. Sukumar, a bachelor working with a private company near Laxmi Mills, said during bandhs medical shops and hotels should be allowed to function.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS