Robotic Cardiac surgery performed successfully in KMCH

City-based Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) has successfully performed two Robotic Cardiac Surgeries in two days here.

The surgery, which is at its growing stage in the State, has been done successfully by the hospital that has performed close to 30 surgeries using the Da–Vinci surgery machine in a month’s time.

Briefing media persons here, Dr. Prashant Vaijayanath, Director and Chief Consultant at the Department of Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery said patients undergoing surgeries through this method recover fast and go back home much earlier.

“Usually, a patient takes more than five days to recover. But now patients can get discharged within three days and even resume work after a week,” he said and added that only a small cut is done by the machine and surgery is done with minute precision.

Commenting that the method can be used for fewer operations including by-pass surgery, he said that related applications can be used in the field of Urology too.

Professor Jean Luc Jansens, Director of Centre of Robotic Engineering from Belgium, said such methods can help boost the patient’s confidence.

However, the method is much costlier than the normal methods. “The surgery would cost three times higher than the normal rate in other places, but we are planning to charge nominally,” said Nalla G. Palanisamy, Chairman of KMCH.