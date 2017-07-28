Robotic surgery for treating gastrointestinal and uterus cancer will improve the success rate, said C. Palanivelu, Chairman of Gem Hospitals.

Talking to reporters after the first international robotic live surgery workshop on gastrointestinal cancer and uterus, the precision in robotic surgery was more than that of a laparoscopic surgery. “In robotic surgery there isn’t a need to do an open surgery, the minimally invasive cancer surgery using robotics will increase the success rate because when we don’t perform an open surgery on the patient, there isn’t any loss of immunity,” he said.

“The State should increase insurance cover amount for cancer patients. Similar insurance schemes should be introduced in all States. I have been requesting the State Government for a long time to increase the insurance amount for poor people who are suffering from cancer. Robotic surgery costs more than laparoscopic surgery. The State should increase the amount of insurance,” Palanivelu added.

The three-day conference will show 15 live surgeries of gastrointestinal cancer and uterus. Dr. Walter H Gotlieb from Canada, a specialist in treating Uterus cancer said that one in two persons are affected of cancer in Canada and one in three are dying due to cancer. “Robotic surgery will improve the quality of cancer treatment and it excludes open surgery,” he said.

“Robotic surgery introduces a computer between doctor and patient and that brings in a lot of change. The precision is more in robotic surgery,” he said.

Dr. P Senthilnathan of Gem Hospital said even microscopic spread of tumor cells can be identified and treated using robotic surgery. “ICG – Indigo Cynin Green test fluorescence is a dye that gets injected and it guides the surgeon in identifying the tumor cells”, he said. He also said that Robotic surgery is shared responsibility.

“While one surgeon will be operating on the patient, other surgeon will be on computer console handling the robotic hands,” Senthilnathan said.

As part of the hospital’s silver jubilee celebrations, the hospital is planning to offer free robotic cancer surgery for poor cancer patients for next one year. All gastrointestinal and uterus cancer surgeries will be performed free of cost for poor under the scheme. All rotary clubs of Coimbatore and Gem charity will be funding the programme together. Patients can reach the hospital at 0422 2325100, 9003392929 and email – roboticsurgery@gmail.com