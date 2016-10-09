Rogue elephant damages house, furniture

Panic gripped a village in Anaikatti on the outskirts of the city, after a rogue elephant ransacked two houses and destroyed property in the early morning hours.

According to police, the elephant entered the house of Dharmaraj in Alamaramedu past midnight and destroyed furniture, a TV, almirah and kitchen utensils. Before going out, the pachyderm also consumed nearly 45 kg of rice and other grains stored in the kitchen, they said.

Similarly, the elephant damaged the kitchen wall of a house belonging to one Nagammal in the same area and consumed the rice in his house too.

The villagers requested the forest department to take steps to drive away the elephant to the jungles, as they were fearful of its night-time escapades, police said.