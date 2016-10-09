FLASH NEWS Frank Lampard; former Chelsea and England midfielder retires Delhi CBI court acquits all accused including the Maran brothers, in the Aircel Maxis case Govt’s job is not to worry, but to give solutions.In the unrest in Kashmir last year, more than 90 people lost their lives: Ghulam Nabi Azad In budget speech also, BJP didn’t tell how much black money has come after notebandi: Mayawati Oil spill off at Ennore port in Chennai on Saturday morning is spreading rapidly at an alarming pace on coast of Bay of Bengal The Chhattisgarh government sent controversial Bastar IG SRP Kalluri on forced leave; DIG Sunder Raj to take charge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) defused by J&K Police and Army’s 33RR in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble

Coimbatore


Rogue elephant damages house, furniture

Covai Post Network
October 9, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Panic gripped a village in Anaikatti on the outskirts of the city, after a rogue elephant ransacked two houses and destroyed property in the early morning hours.

According to police, the elephant entered the house of Dharmaraj in Alamaramedu past midnight and destroyed furniture, a TV, almirah and kitchen utensils. Before going out, the pachyderm also consumed nearly 45 kg of rice and other grains stored in the kitchen, they said.

Similarly, the elephant damaged the kitchen wall of a house belonging to one Nagammal in the same area and consumed the rice in his house too.

The villagers requested the forest department to take steps to drive away the elephant to the jungles, as they were fearful of its night-time escapades, police said.

Comments 10
"Hi there, You've done a fantastic job. I'll definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I'm sure they'll be benefited from this web site." [eebest8 michael] - Dec 09, 2016
Im obliged for the blog.Thanks Again. [jak schudnac dieta] - Dec 13, 2016
wow, awesome article post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged. [Freelance writers needed] - Dec 17, 2016
Hi there are using WordPress for your blog platform? I?m new to the blog world but I?m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated! http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Coy Eastes] - Dec 31, 2016
Awesome article.Much thanks again. Cool. [Restaurant Marketing] - Jan 09, 2017
Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the net the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people consider worries that they plainly do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks http://www.buloobaby.com/blog/18529/help-people-in-search-of-good-recipes/ [Tad] - Jan 11, 2017
I am so grateful for your blog post.Much thanks again. Great. [http://subwaysurfersgame.net] - Jan 12, 2017
http://www.yeezysboost350.net/ [yeezy boost 350] - Jan 14, 2017
Very good post.Really thank you! Want more. [mp3 songs] - Jan 18, 2017
I really like and appreciate your blog article. [Beard balm] - Feb 03, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS