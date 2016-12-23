Rowdy detained under Goondas Act

Thanjavur: As per the orders of Collector A Annadurai, 38-year-old Durai, son of Viswalingam and resident of Kamarajapuram, Mela Vazhuthur village in Papanasam taluk, was detained under the Goondas Act and lodged at the central prison in Trichy for indulging in activities prejudicial to public order and peace.

Based on the recommendations made by SP J Mahesh and relevant documents produced by CI T Murugesan of Ammapettai Police Station, the Collector ordered the detention of Durai as goonda under the section of 3 (i) of Tamil Nadu Act 14/1982.