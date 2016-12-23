FLASH NEWS I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed Supreme Court attaches Sahara’s Aamby valley project in Lonavala, report Initially diagnosed with sepsis, infection in chest, urine. Later discovered there was bacteria in her blood: Dr Richard Beale on Jayalalithaa’s health Jayalalithaa was conscious when she signed election papers:Dr Richard Beale on ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s health Not normal practice to photograph critically ill patient unless he/she wants it, invasion of privacy: Dr Richard Beale Jayalalithaa died of severe infection that damaged organs, say doctors Bacterial infection in blood was underlying problem. Infection spread to organs, led to shortness of breath: Dr Richard Beale We want to dispel rumours on Jayalalithaa’s condition, treatment: Dr Balaji, coordinator for ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at Apollo Hospital BCCI Media manager Nishant Arora resigns, Committee of Administrators closes offices of BCCI President and Secretary Governor accepts resignation letter of TN CM O Panneerselvam

Coimbatore


Rowdy detained under Goondas Act

Covai Post Network
December 23, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Thanjavur: As per the orders of Collector A Annadurai, 38-year-old Durai, son of Viswalingam and resident of Kamarajapuram, Mela Vazhuthur village in Papanasam taluk, was detained under the Goondas Act and lodged at the central prison in Trichy for indulging in activities prejudicial to public order and peace.

Based on the recommendations made by SP J Mahesh and relevant documents produced by CI T Murugesan of Ammapettai Police Station, the Collector ordered the detention of Durai as goonda under the section of 3 (i) of Tamil Nadu Act 14/1982.

Comments 1
kjop cialis pa nett http://no.pharmshop.website/cialis/ cialis uten resept [kjope cialis pa nett] - Feb 06, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS