A 20-year-old rowdy Vignesh alias Vigneswaran, son of Thanjgaraj and resident of Rayil Nagar, Vilar Road, was detained under GoondasAact and lodged at the central prison in Tiruchy on the orders of Collector A Annadurai.

Based on the recommendations made by SP J Mahesh and relevant documents produced by Inspector P Chitti Babu of Thanjavur East police station, Collector Annadurai ordered the detention of Vigneswaran as goonda.