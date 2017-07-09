09 Jul 2017, Edition - 726, Sunday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Royal family reluctant to open B vault of Padmanabaswamy temple

Covai Post Network
July 9, 2017

Thiruvanthapuram: The Travancore royal family has expressed reservations on opening of the ‘B’ vault of the Sree Padmanabaswamy temple in the wake of Supreme court seeking to take stock of the articles in the chamber.

The family expressed concern over the move stating that the vault should be left undisturbed to maintain the sanctity of the temple.
The family denied reports that the vault was opened on a earlier occasion.

The court had told amicus curie to consult with the royal family on opening the vault.

It is suggested that the cellar contains huge reserve of gold and silver.

A seven member committee was formed to examine the six vaults underground the temple in the presence of the Head Trustee of temple in June 2011.

Each vault is categorised under different alphabets and the one remains to be opened is ‘B’ vault.

They opened five of the six vaults and had found gold worth Rs 1,32,000 Crore including diamond jewelry, golden utensils, weapons, golden idols, golden elephants idols and diamond necklaces.

Meanwhile, V S Achuthanandan, Chairman of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission, has said that intention of those opposing the opening of the vault is suspicious.

