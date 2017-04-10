RPF constable stabs conductor, arrested

A constable attached to the Railway Protection Force was arrested today for stabbing a bus conductor who asked him to buy a ticket.

According to police, the constable, Shivaramachandran, who had bought a ticket to Ukkadam from Palani, was continuing his journey beyond his destination. When the conductor, Pandiarajan, asked him to take another ticket if he wanted to proceed to Gandhipuram bus stand, an argument broke out between the two.

In a fit of rage, Shivaramachandran took out a knife and stabbed Pandiarajan, injuring him on the thigh.

Some passengers overpowered Shivaramachandran and handed over to police. Pandiarajan is undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital.