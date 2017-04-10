FLASH NEWS Delhi: Tamil Nadu farmers protest nude outside South Block, demanding drought relief fund Egypt declares 3-month emergency after church bombings Trump considering sanctions against Russia, Iran over Syria Dead bat found in packaged salad sold at US Walmart IndiGo aircraft grounded after suffering bird hit mid-air Assam proposes denying govt jobs for those with over 2 kids 125-foot Ambedkar statue to be built in Andhra capital Pakistan arrests 18 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast Haryana: Minor alleges rape by mother’s 3 lovers for a year Europe’s top rabbi calls for solidarity with Muslims

Coimbatore


RPF constable stabs conductor, arrested

Covai Post Network
April 10, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

A constable attached to the Railway Protection Force was arrested today for stabbing a bus conductor who asked him to buy a ticket.

According to police, the constable, Shivaramachandran, who had bought a ticket to Ukkadam from Palani, was continuing his journey beyond his destination. When the conductor, Pandiarajan, asked him to take another ticket if he wanted to proceed to Gandhipuram bus stand, an argument broke out between the two.

In a fit of rage, Shivaramachandran took out a knife and stabbed Pandiarajan, injuring him on the thigh.

Some passengers overpowered Shivaramachandran and handed over to police. Pandiarajan is undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS