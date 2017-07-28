RPF raid on unauthorised travel agencies; 4 held, Rs1L worth e-tickets seized

The Railway Protection Force in Coimbatore conducted searches on travel agencies at Gandhi Park area here on Thursday and seized 88 e-tickets worth Rs 1,11,255 and other documents and computers from three of them. Four people were arrested.

These unauthorised travel agencies are U Browsing and Communication Centre in Ponnaiaha Rrajapuram, Music Point and Travel Point in Thiyagi Kumaran Street and SS Associates in West Venkatakrishna Street Road.

The arrested were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court who remanded them in judicial custody for 15 days.

According to RPF, the raids were conducted on the directions of Salem RPF Divisional Security Commissioner Salem P Ponraj. The directives were issued in the view of forthcoming festival seasons and action against unauthorised travel agencies would be intensified, it said.