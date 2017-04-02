Rs 1.3 cr worth scrap notes seized; 2 held

Demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 valued at Rs 1.3 crore were seized from a car in the city and two persons taken into custody.

Police stopped a Kerala-registered car during a routine check at Saravanampatti early today.

Police grew suspicious at the way the two in the car, Joseph and Shibu, responded to their queries. A search was undertaken and the notes were found, police said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that two, hailing from Thrissur, did not get the notes exchanged despite having documents. Income tax officials were interrogating them, police added.