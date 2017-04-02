FLASH NEWS P. V. Sindhu beats Carolina Marin in Indian Open Badminton finals 2017 April Fools’ marchers in New York elect Donald Trump as their ‘King’ PM Modi in Jammu and Kashmir to inaugurate India’s ‘longest road tunnel’ today Flooding and mudslides kill 254, injure 400 in Colombia Gujarat govt left over ₹15K crore unspent last year: CAG Media owners being controlled by Modi govt: Chidambaram China to launch 156 minisatellites for better internet Would have been interested in Test captaincy: James Anderson Scientists make self-destructing mechanism for cancer cells Crystal Palace ends Chelsea’s home win streak; Man Utd draw

Coimbatore


Rs 1.3 cr worth scrap notes seized; 2 held

Covai Post Network
April 2, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 valued at Rs 1.3 crore were seized from a car in the city and two persons taken into custody.

Police stopped a Kerala-registered car during a routine check at Saravanampatti early today.

Police grew suspicious at the way the two in the car, Joseph and Shibu, responded to their queries. A search was undertaken and the notes were found, police said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that two, hailing from Thrissur, did not get the notes exchanged despite having documents. Income tax officials were interrogating them, police added.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS