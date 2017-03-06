FLASH NEWS North Korea fires 4 ballistic missiles into sea near Japan Over 30% of India’s youth not in employment, education Our Benaras is older than history: PM Modi quotes Mark Twain Pakistan captures 94 Indian fishermen, 17 boats 30% MU students who applied for re-evaluation wrongly failed Australians have gotten into Virat Kohli’s head: Hayden PM waived ₹1.4 lakh crore loans of rich people: Rahul Gandhi Will make Delhi like London if AAP wins MCD: Kejriwal Air Costa stops all flight bookings amid cash crunch Man City regain third spot in PL with fourth consecutive win

Coimbatore


Rs. 10 lakh worth property gutted in fire

Covai Post Network
March 6, 2017

Property worth over Rs. 10 lakh was gutted in a fire in the city today, at a commercial complex containing a cracker godown, a textile shop and a car decoration centre.

The fire was first noticed in the textile shop, having reportedly spread from the cracker godown, damaging goods worth Rs. 7 lakh.

The fire then spread to the car decoration centre and the accessories in the shop were lost to the flames, police said.

Two fire tenders managed to douse the fire, even as the loss is estimated at Rs. 10 lakh. Investigations are on to ascertain the cause of the fire.

