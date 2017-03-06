Rs. 10 lakh worth property gutted in fire

Property worth over Rs. 10 lakh was gutted in a fire in the city today, at a commercial complex containing a cracker godown, a textile shop and a car decoration centre.

The fire was first noticed in the textile shop, having reportedly spread from the cracker godown, damaging goods worth Rs. 7 lakh.

The fire then spread to the car decoration centre and the accessories in the shop were lost to the flames, police said.

Two fire tenders managed to douse the fire, even as the loss is estimated at Rs. 10 lakh. Investigations are on to ascertain the cause of the fire.