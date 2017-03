The corporation officials have retrieved 1.47 acres of encroached land marked as reserve sites valued at Rs.11.89 crore during the last two days.

The encroachments were removed from East, West, North and South zones, during a raid on March 17 and 18, the corporation commissioner, Dr Vijayakarthikeyan said in an official release today.

In its drive against encroachment the corporation has retrieved 19.49 acres of land worth Rs.218.30 crore since November last year.