Rs. 13 lakh seized, 3 DMK cadres stabbed in R.K. Nagar

Election Commission officials have seized Rs. 20 lakh cash so far at R.K. Nagar that is going to the polls on April 12.

According to Chennai District Election Officer D. Karthikeyan, authorities seized Rs. 13 lakh cash on Wednesday alone. With this, the EC has so far seized Rs. 20 lakh unaccounted money. “More than 400 complaints have been registered till date with regard to the violation of model code of conduct. We have registered 30 FIRs and arrested eight persons with regard to model code violations,” he added.

Meanwhile unidentified persons stabbed three DMK cadres in R.K. Nagar on Wednesday morning when they tried to stop them from bribing the voters. The injured have been admitted to Royapettah Hospital.

Police arrested three suspects and seized Rs. 10 lakh from them.

More than 900 CRPF personnel have been deployed in the constituency.

Deputy Commissioner S. Jayakumar said security personnel have been stationed at vantage points, including check posts. “They will be escorting the flying squad too. The security arrangements will continue till April 15,” he added.