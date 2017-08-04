Rs 1500 fined for defecating in the open

Corporation officials on Friday made surprise visits to public places across the five zones of the city and imposed fine amounting to Rs 1500 on those who were defecating in the open.
The visit follows orders from Corporation Commissioner Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan, who had earlier advised the public to use public toilets if they do not have one at home.
The officials collected a fine of Rs 1500 from those who were attending to nature’s call in the open. The Corporation, along with Clean India Movement, has been involved in spreading awareness on using toilets.
Post pedicure from a renowned salon, the infection I contracted had left me back almost with OCD like symptoms towards visiting salons for beauty treatments of any kind since four ...Read More
People who do over-exercising and excessive gymming do tend to look slim but symptoms of ageing set in very fast in them – wrinkles, grey hair, loss of glow… as every action ha...Read More
Eating disorders are not uncommon in the modern world today. They could stem from a lot of issues without us even realising it. According to a new study done by Florida State Unive...Read More