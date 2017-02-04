FLASH NEWS Punjab Elections 2017: Punjab has recorded 56.9% voter turnout till 3 pm 250,000 homes without power as storm hits France Goa Election 2017: Goa has recorded 67% voter turnout till 3 pm UP elections 2017: If voted to power, BJP will clear all dues of sugarcane farmers within 14 days: PM Modi in Meerut, UP Eric Trump’s trip to Uruguay cost taxpayers $97,830 in hotel bills Punjab Poll2017: Polling paused in some booths in Punjab as EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) stop working SM Krishna, who recently resigned from Congress, will join BJP shortly: BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa Goa Election 2017: 11 lakh+ people to choose among 251 candidates for 40 seats in Goa Polls Over 1 lakh visas revoked since Trump’s immigration ban

Coimbatore


Rs. 16.6 crore worth encroached land retrieved in last two days

Covai Post Network
February 4, 2017

In its continued drive to retrieve encroached land belonging to it, the City Corporation has retrieved 1.57 acres worth Rs. 16.6 crore in the last two days from different locations.

The drive to take possession of encroached reserved sites was carried out in North, South, Central and West zones of the Corporation yesterday and today, the Corporation Commissioner (in-charge) P Gandhimathi said here.

During its drive in November, officials retrieved 5.34 acres of sites at various places in five zones of the Corporation valued at Rs. 64.70 crore and in December, they retrieved 3.77 acres worth Rs. 55.45 crore, she said. In January, the Corporation retrieved 2.72 acres valued at Rs. 26.2 crore, Gandhimathi added.

Similar drives will continue as the lands belonging to Corporation have been encroached by illegal builders, roadside shops and houses, she said.

