Rs. 16.6 crore worth encroached land retrieved in last two days

In its continued drive to retrieve encroached land belonging to it, the City Corporation has retrieved 1.57 acres worth Rs. 16.6 crore in the last two days from different locations.

The drive to take possession of encroached reserved sites was carried out in North, South, Central and West zones of the Corporation yesterday and today, the Corporation Commissioner (in-charge) P Gandhimathi said here.

During its drive in November, officials retrieved 5.34 acres of sites at various places in five zones of the Corporation valued at Rs. 64.70 crore and in December, they retrieved 3.77 acres worth Rs. 55.45 crore, she said. In January, the Corporation retrieved 2.72 acres valued at Rs. 26.2 crore, Gandhimathi added.

Similar drives will continue as the lands belonging to Corporation have been encroached by illegal builders, roadside shops and houses, she said.