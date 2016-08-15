Rs.2.23 crores welfare scheme distributed

The Coimbatore district collector TN Hariharan today unfurled the tricolour to mark the 70th Independence Day celebrations in the district.

After receiving salute at the parade, Hariharan honoured the freedom fighters by adorning shawls and distributed welfare scheme worth Rs.2.23 crores to 144 beneficiaries, including ex-servicemen, physically-disabled, and persons from minority communities. Also, 64 persons from the district were given educational loans and assistance for self-employment to the tune of Rs.1.78 crores by banks.

Security was high in and around the VOC Park grounds, the venue of the celebrations. Senior district and police officials including West Zone IG, A Pari, and City Police Commissioner, A Amalraj were present at the function.