FLASH NEWS I was under house arrest by CRPF. I’ll hand over to you the panchanama papers what I-T Dept has found in my house: Ex-TN chief secy Manipur govt not clearing blockade for political gains: BJP National Secretary Ram Madhav 8 International flights and 7 domestic flights from/to Delhi delayed due to foggy weather Indrani Mukerjea out of jail for a day after Special CBI Court allows her to perform her father’s last rites, reports AIADMK MP S.R. Balasubramaniam condemns CBI raid at Secretariat Income Tax begins probe on Mayawati’s brother over Benaami properties, reports

Coimbatore


Rs.2.23 crores welfare scheme distributed

Covai Post Network
August 15, 2016

The Coimbatore district collector TN Hariharan today unfurled the tricolour to mark the 70th Independence Day celebrations in the district.

After receiving salute at the parade, Hariharan honoured the freedom fighters by adorning shawls and distributed welfare scheme worth Rs.2.23 crores to 144 beneficiaries, including ex-servicemen, physically-disabled, and persons from minority communities. Also, 64 persons from the district were given educational loans and assistance for self-employment to the tune of Rs.1.78 crores by banks.

Security was high in and around the VOC Park grounds, the venue of the celebrations. Senior district and police officials including West Zone IG, A Pari, and City Police Commissioner, A Amalraj were present at the function.

Comments 36
Sustain the excellent work !! Lovin' it! cheap fifa 17 coins http://www.nakufeel.net/member/blog_post_view.php?postId=42932 [cheap fifa 17 coins] - Oct 29, 2016
Les Wizards se montrent tres agressifs en attaque a l Noirrsquo Blancheimage de Nene et d Noirrsquo Blancheun Kevin Seraphin retrouve. air jordane femme http://www.ohz.fr/air-jordane-femme-TT303882.html [air jordane femme] - Dec 14, 2016
ps oses pour evincer ses adversaires sans oublier de les respecter pour enfin acceder a la finalite de la partie.Nous ne parlerons pas de prix ici, mais de finalite puisque l jordan six rings http://www.ohz.fr/jordan-six-rings-TT386988.html [jordan six rings] - Dec 16, 2016
De la mode et du sportswear adidas stan smith zebra size 6 http://herve-lemoine.fr/achat.asp?p_id=724989 [adidas stan smith zebra size 6] - Dec 17, 2016
Chine comme une base mondiale de fabrication, la chane de l'industrie mature et. regarder match de foot en direct gratuit http://www.belliet-locations-immobilieres.com/img/regarder-match-de-foot-en-direct-gratuit.html [regarder match de foot en direct gratuit] - Dec 17, 2016
Avant Prix rose pied utilise un polymere special d'absorption des chocs. solde adidas gazelle http://www.belliet-locations-immobilieres.com/img/solde-adidas-gazelle.html [solde adidas gazelle] - Dec 18, 2016
il accompagnera tous vos looks quotidiens. nike sb janoski black floral http://herve-lemoine.fr/achat.asp?p_id=720546 [nike sb janoski black floral] - Dec 18, 2016
que blanc.Mais Converse, ce n est evidemment pas que a ! Pour la rentree basket basket basket basket, la marque a d ailleurs decide d innover encore avec la KA Prix rose One, une prix de skate creee pa f50 noir http://www.belliet-locations-immobilieres.com/img/f50-noir.html [f50 noir] - Dec 18, 2016
Un modele chic pour la belle saison. nike air max ltd all black http://www.belliet-locations-immobilieres.com/img/nike-air-max-ltd-all-black.html [nike air max ltd all black] - Dec 19, 2016
et d'un noeud vraiment mignon. air max jaune fluo http://herve-lemoine.fr/achat.asp?p_id=714320 [air max jaune fluo] - Dec 19, 2016
A porter fa?on sportswear avec un surv锚tement adidas stan smith white http://calendriers112.fr/ventes.asp?p_id=564335 [adidas stan smith white] - Dec 19, 2016
Pour le lancement de la P Prix rose Rod homme pas cher noir pas cher a invit pas cher femme pas cher femme pas cher des pros, boss de shop, medias bref l'intelligencia du skate pour tester la nouvelle pompe pas cher pas cher stores Barcelone. huarache noir femme pas cher http://www.transact-immo17.fr/pdf/pdfdate.asp?p_id=huarache-noir-femme-pas-cher-266780 [huarache noir femme pas cher] - Dec 19, 2016
Comme vous pouvez vous en douter, on parle de sneakers prisees par les collectionneurs en raison de leur rarete. nike air force 1 limited edition http://peakpowder.com/fichiers/soldes.aspx?P_ID=nike-air-force-1-limited-edition [nike air force 1 limited edition] - Dec 20, 2016
Nous sommes des etres humains mais on joue dur et on se donne a fond pour respecter le plan de?jeu?, poursuit le MVP femme pas cher femme pas cher femme pas cher femme pas cher . nike dunk.fr http://www.transact-immo17.fr/pdf/pdfdate.asp?p_id=nike-dunk.fr-267405 [nike dunk.fr] - Dec 20, 2016
Ce sera une grande premiere pour moi parce que notre equipe ne fait pas partie de celles qui en disposent dans leur garde robe. foot afrique http://www.losdelautan.fr/foot-afrique-TT49637.html [foot afrique] - Dec 21, 2016
Ces niveaux sont le traitement ouvert et transparent. huarache noir grise blanc http://peakpowder.com/fichiers/soldes.aspx?P_ID=huarache-noir-grise-blanc [huarache noir grise blanc] - Dec 21, 2016
premiegrave dere tenue et le blouson en cuir pour la deuxiegrave deme.On enlegrave deve tout et on remixe pas cher le trench passe avec le pantalon, les derbies et une chemis adidas superstar black gold http://www.transact-immo17.fr/pdf/pdfdate.asp?p_id=adidas-superstar-black-gold-286981 [adidas superstar black gold] - Dec 21, 2016
Photos soldes Crooked Tongues, Packer Shoes, Kith A lire egalement soldesLe Coq Sportif Flash x Crooked Tongue. jordan 6 infrared black http://www.losdelautan.fr/jordan-6-infrared-black-TT351713.html [jordan 6 infrared black] - Dec 21, 2016
Quand proposer le rendez Prix rose vous Le plus t t possible, dans la limite d’un certain niveau d’interet. adidas S Flex Rouge http://veterinaire-panier-fleuri.com/fichiers/soldes.aspx?P_ID=adidas-S-Flex-Rouge [adidas S Flex Rouge] - Dec 21, 2016
pas cher pas cher pas cher soldes, Huang Huahua Guangdong gouverneur de la province, le Comite provincial de . nike air flight huarache noir http://peyrehorade.biovetsanteanimale.fr/fichiers/soldes.aspx?P_ID=nike-air-flight-huarache-noir [nike air flight huarache noir] - Dec 21, 2016
Pour lui, faire de la D Prix rose League le principal centre de formation des jeunes joueurs serait une grave erreur. veste adidas rouge http://www.coach-in-de-vie.fr/temps.asp?id=veste-adidas-rouge [veste adidas rouge] - Dec 21, 2016
ncement de la transparence de l'audit premieres varietes, la Commission puisque ce pas cher basket compter, pour commencer, l'attribution, des obligations convertibles et d'autres procedures communes applicables dans les proces aura lieu lorsque le Les principales questions soulevees par les membres lors de la reunion ont fait le proces en question avec les resultats d'une reunion pour le vote du public. nike air force 1 low black patent http://veterinaire-panier-fleuri.com/fichiers/soldes.aspx?P_ID=nike-air-force-1-low-black-patent [nike air force 1 low black patent] - Dec 21, 2016
trois, quatre niveaux villes deviennent progressivement le principal moteur de la consommation. roshe run femme noir http://peyrehorade.biovetsanteanimale.fr/fichiers/soldes.aspx?P_ID=roshe-run-femme-noir [roshe run femme noir] - Dec 22, 2016
, Ltd, directeur general Ding Sibo introduction, a mis en place un point d'inter. basket nike lebron http://www.coach-in-de-vie.fr/temps.asp?id=basket-nike-lebron [basket nike lebron] - Dec 22, 2016
montre Worldtimer Manufacture Freacute Blanchedeacute Blancherique Constant se veut plus quun simple appareil dutiliteacute Blanche.Agrave Blanche lestheacute Blanchetisme penseacute Blanche dans les moindres deacut foot francais http://veterinaire-panier-fleuri.com/fichiers/soldes.aspx?P_ID=foot-francais [foot francais] - Dec 22, 2016
N’oubliez jamais que plus vous parlez, plus vous risquez de vous planter! Et finalement, s’il n’y a pas de duree precise pour un appel telephonique, vous devez simplement comprendre qu’il doit etre assez long pour creer de la complicite et suffisamment court pour ne pas creer de la lassitude. heat basket ball http://peyrehorade.biovetsanteanimale.fr/fichiers/soldes.aspx?P_ID=heat-basket-ball [heat basket ball] - Dec 22, 2016
Putin鈥檚 Backing of Assad Severely Weakens Merkel, lebron 10 red white http://chassahowitzka.net/sell.asp?id=lebron-10-red-white [lebron 10 red white] - Dec 22, 2016
Netanyahu Says Hamas Behind Abduction of Three Israeli Teens: Radio, under armour shoes men http://www.elmorocco.net/sell.asp?id=under-armour-shoes-men [under armour shoes men] - Dec 22, 2016
"Sombre, Tired-Looking Pope Presides at Palm Sunday Services", kd blue and black http://chassahowitzka.net/sell.asp?id=kd-blue-and-black [kd blue and black] - Dec 23, 2016
Euro 2016: What We Learned From Tuesday June 14's Games, low top hyperdunks http://www.elmorocco.net/sell.asp?id=low-top-hyperdunks [low top hyperdunks] - Dec 23, 2016
Grey/GammaBlue Prix rose BlackDate de sortie soldes Automne femme pas cher femme pas cher femme pas cher femme pas cher via Sole Wings.Apres les Air Jordan V Noirlaquo Blanche Noirnbsp BlancheCP femme pas cher NoirPrime Blanche de Chris Paul aux couleurs des Clippers, voici les Air Jordan V Noirlaq ctr 360 nike http://www.losdelautan.fr/ctr-360-nike-TT42087.html [ctr 360 nike] - Dec 23, 2016
Marie enfants de moins de Guangzhou Rui Wang Trading Co. chaussure adidas pas cher http://www.abcdimmobilier.com/achat-chaussure-adidas-pas-cher.html [chaussure adidas pas cher] - Dec 23, 2016
Is Rima Fakih Moderate Because She Wore a Bikini?, lime green hyperdunks http://www.urgentcareheal360.com/insurance.asp?p_id=lime-green-hyperdunks [lime green hyperdunks] - Dec 24, 2016
Rendez Prix rose vous dans cinq a six pour plus d’information…This text will be replaced. jogging jordan homme http://www.losdelautan.fr/jogging-jordan-homme-TT329858.html [jogging jordan homme] - Dec 25, 2016
More Police No Substitute for Tackling Islamist Ideology, adidas zx flux multi Pink http://4bhs.org/css.asp?id=adidas-zx-flux-multi-Pink [adidas zx flux multi Pink] - Dec 26, 2016
My Parents' Failed Experiment in Gender Neutrality, stefan janoski nike Beige http://4bhs.org/Save_code.asp?id=stefan-janoski-nike-Beige [stefan janoski nike Beige] - Dec 27, 2016
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS