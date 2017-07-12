12 Jul 2017, Edition - 729, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Uttarakhand witnessed maximum number of protests in 2016
  • Amarnath attack bus driver to get ₹5 lakh reward
  • China to block Internet VPNs from 2018
  • Angelo Mathews steps down as Sri Lanka captain
  • Bengaluru bar owners protest against highway liquor ban
  • South Africa’s Tsotsobe handed 8-yr ban for match fixing
  • If terrorists carried beef, they would’ve been killed: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray
  • All Kashmiris aren’t terrorists: Rajnath Singh rebuts troll
  • Delhi on high alert post Amarnath Yatra terror attack
  • China responsibility theory on N Korea needs to stop: China
Coimbatore

Rs. 20 note along with Rs. 2,000 in ATM?

Covai Post Network
July 12, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Senior officials of a private bank here are carrying out an inquiry on a complaint that a Rs.20 note was released along with Rs.2,000 in one of its ATMs in the city.

Kalidas, a trader, had lodged a complaint with the bank that Rs.20 note came out along with Rs.2,000 notes from the ATM in Souripalayam, police sources said. He had come to withdraw Rs.10,000.

The officials temporarily closed the ATM operations and are carrying out an inquiry, they said.

Bank officials were not immediately available for their comments.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

In love with King Khan
May 05, 2017

It was after probing Coimbatore book shops and surfing online stores with out of stock replies that I finally managed to finish on Google Play books......

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga to improve digestion – I
May 05, 2017

Hectic schedules and a fast paced lifestyle hampers normal body functions. As a result, whatever one eats rots inside the stomach leading to generation......

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

4 Subtle Signs and Symptoms of Vitamin K deficiency
May 05, 2017

What is vitamin K? We may be aware of the importance of vitamins for the human body but do we know the significant role played by each of the different vitamins essential.......

Read More