Rs. 20 note along with Rs. 2,000 in ATM?

Senior officials of a private bank here are carrying out an inquiry on a complaint that a Rs.20 note was released along with Rs.2,000 in one of its ATMs in the city.

Kalidas, a trader, had lodged a complaint with the bank that Rs.20 note came out along with Rs.2,000 notes from the ATM in Souripalayam, police sources said. He had come to withdraw Rs.10,000.

The officials temporarily closed the ATM operations and are carrying out an inquiry, they said.

Bank officials were not immediately available for their comments.