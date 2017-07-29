Rs 2,400 fine collected for defecating in the open

Corporation officials on Friday made surprise visits to public places across the five zones and imposed fines totaling Rs 2,400 on those who were found defecating in the open.

The visit follows orders from Corporation Commissioner Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan, who had earlier advised people to use public toilets if they did not have one at home.

The officials collected fines of Rs 2,400 from those who were attending to nature’s call in the open. The corporation, along with Clean India Movement, has been involved in spreading awareness on using toilets.