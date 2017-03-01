FLASH NEWS IMD predicts ‘above normal’ temperature across the country My job is to represent USA, not the world: Donald Trump 15-year-old Indian para shooter sets junior world record ABVP sacks its 2 members arrested for attacking students 4-yr-old boys indulging in stone pelting in Valley: Report 4,527 women were raped last year in Madhya Pradesh: MP Home Minister Bhupendra Singh Virat Kohli will come back bigger and stronger: Starc Govt felicitates Dipa Karmakar, 6 Olympians from NE states Flintoff picks Sachin and Kohli in his Dream T20 XI

Coimbatore


Rs 3.2L relief ordered in accident case

Covai Post Network
March 1, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Thanjavur: The Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal here ordered the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Kumbakonam Division, to pay a compensation of Rs 3.2 lakh to an engineer injured in an accident. The engineer’s motorcycle was hit by corporation bus in 2015.

According to prosecution, the 29-year-old Karthik Raja, of Keezhavasal in the district and working as an engineer in a private company abroad, was on his motorcycle near the Bharathidasan road junction near Mathur in Pudukottai when the bus hit his vehicle. He had sustained serious injury and underwent treatment at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

He filed a petition before the Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal in Thanjavur seeking compensation from TNSTC. The verdict for compensation was pronounced by Principal Sub Judge Poornajaya Anand on Tuesday.

