Rs 3.2L relief ordered in accident case

Thanjavur: The Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal here ordered the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Kumbakonam Division, to pay a compensation of Rs 3.2 lakh to an engineer injured in an accident. The engineer’s motorcycle was hit by corporation bus in 2015.

According to prosecution, the 29-year-old Karthik Raja, of Keezhavasal in the district and working as an engineer in a private company abroad, was on his motorcycle near the Bharathidasan road junction near Mathur in Pudukottai when the bus hit his vehicle. He had sustained serious injury and underwent treatment at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

He filed a petition before the Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal in Thanjavur seeking compensation from TNSTC. The verdict for compensation was pronounced by Principal Sub Judge Poornajaya Anand on Tuesday.