Rs.3.85 crore indoor stadium to be ready by year end

The proposed indoor stadium in a sprawling 5.63 acre of land in the city is expected to be ready by the end of this year, State School Education and Sports Minister, Ma Foi Pandiarajan said today.

He along with Minister for Municipal Administration, S P Velumani inspected the progress at the site, where the stadium is coming up at a cost of Rs .3.85 crore.

Stating that the stadium with International standards, will have swimming pool, volley ball and tennis grounds, facility for athletics and other indoor games, Pandiarajan said that the officials are asked to complete the project by year end.

Interacting with the students, who are undergoing training at Nehru Stadium, the Minister said that former Chief Minister, late Jayalalitha had announced a Rs.25,000 scheme to purchase sports skits and equipment to encourage sport activities among the youths so that they could compete in Olympics.

Moreover, the first three winners in the November National Athletic Meet will be given Rs. 5 lakh, Rs lakh and Rs.one lakh respectively, he said.