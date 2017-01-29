FLASH NEWS Roger Federer lifts his 18th Grand Slam title after four years: beats Nadal in Australian Open finals in five sets Section 144 imposed on Marina Beach till Feb 12 Williams sisters get richer by ₹28.8 cr after Aus Open final Would have quit on Nov 8, if I were FM: Chidambaram Scientists create world’s first human-pig hybrid Barack Obama may get ₹136-crore advance for his memoir Trump puts 90-day ban on 7 Muslim-majority nations’ visitors Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna resigns from Congress 10,000 crates of alcohol seized in poll-bound Punjab India Post becomes 3rd to receive payments bank licence

Coimbatore


Rs.3.85 crore indoor stadium to be ready by year end

Covai Post Network
January 29, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The proposed indoor stadium in a sprawling 5.63 acre of land in the city is expected to be ready by the end of this year, State School Education and Sports Minister, Ma Foi Pandiarajan said today.

He along with Minister for Municipal Administration, S P Velumani inspected the progress at the site, where the stadium is coming up at a cost of Rs .3.85 crore.

Stating that the stadium with International standards, will have swimming pool, volley ball and tennis grounds, facility for athletics and other indoor games, Pandiarajan said that the officials are asked to complete the project by year end.

Interacting with the students, who are undergoing training at Nehru Stadium, the Minister said that former Chief Minister, late Jayalalitha had announced a Rs.25,000 scheme to purchase sports skits and equipment to encourage sport activities among the youths so that they could compete in Olympics.

Moreover, the first three winners in the November National Athletic Meet will be given Rs. 5 lakh, Rs lakh and Rs.one lakh respectively, he said.

