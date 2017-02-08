FLASH NEWS DMK never supported O Panneerselvam, extended support to only certain issues of government, says MK Stalin 130 AIADMK MLAs being taken to undisclosed location until the time Governor returns; If President agrees, AIADMK MLAs will be flown to Delhi Weekly cash withdrawal limit increased to ₹50,000 from ₹24,000, with effect from February 20 Sasikala sacks AIADMK IT wing Secretary G Ramachandran RBI lowers GDP growth forecast for this fiscal to 6.9%; expects rebound to 7.4% next year. AIADMK MLAs and MPs who support Sasikala could come to Delhi to meet President, reports For 33 years I have been by Jayalalithaa’s side. When she died I was in no state to take reigns: VK Sasikala Amma had given OPS a chance after forgiving him for his errors; I did the same but he betrayed us. Betrayal will not be tolerated: Sasikala AIADMK constitution does not allow for temporary Gen Secy. EC to set aside Sasikala’s elevation: EC PIL has been filed in Madras HC seeking to normalize assets of Jayalalithaa’s and appoint a retired HC judge to administer it

Coimbatore


Rs. 3 lakh fine collected in special drive by Transport Department

Covai Post Network
February 8, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Transport Department officials collected fines amounting to more than Rs. 3 lakh in a single day for not meeting requirements during a special checking drive conducted in the Coimbatore Zone on Friday (3rd February).

According to a release, the department officials conducted checks in various areas inside the Coimbatore zone on the day. During the checking, the officials collected fines amounting to Rs. 3,91,100 and tax amounting to Rs. 31,095. They had earlier proposed a fine of Rs. 1,74,300 and tax of Rs. 1,500.

A total of 1,447 vehicles were checked during the inspections and three vehicles were detained for not meeting requirements. 192 check-post reports have also been sent.

