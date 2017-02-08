Rs. 3 lakh fine collected in special drive by Transport Department

Transport Department officials collected fines amounting to more than Rs. 3 lakh in a single day for not meeting requirements during a special checking drive conducted in the Coimbatore Zone on Friday (3rd February).

According to a release, the department officials conducted checks in various areas inside the Coimbatore zone on the day. During the checking, the officials collected fines amounting to Rs. 3,91,100 and tax amounting to Rs. 31,095. They had earlier proposed a fine of Rs. 1,74,300 and tax of Rs. 1,500.

A total of 1,447 vehicles were checked during the inspections and three vehicles were detained for not meeting requirements. 192 check-post reports have also been sent.