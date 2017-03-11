Rs.35L worth gold bars seized from passenger

Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a native of Kerala on his arrival at the airport from Sharjah, on charges of attempting to smuggle gold bars worth Rs.35 lakh early today.

The DRI officials nabbed Kolamukath Kareem Sajid (36) of Malappuram in Kerala on his arrival by Air Arabia flight and found 1.16 kg of gold bars hidden in his rectum and other body parts, police said.

After confiscating the gold bars, he was handed over the police and further investigations were on, they said.