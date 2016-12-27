Rs. 36 lakhs in 2000 denomination seized, 5 taken into custody

Tiruppur: Police seized Rs.36 lakhs cash in Rs.2,000 denomination from a car near Avinashi in TIrupur district, in the early hours of today and took five persons into custody.

According to police, they managed to intercept the car that did not stop during a routine vehicle check. Police chased the car and two motorcycles that were coming as escort vehicles, and caught them at Perumanallur, some 10 km from Tirupur. During the search they found Rs. 36 lakhs cash all in Rs. 2000 denomination, Five persons – Ilayaraja, Kuppuraj, Azharuddin, Gulmohar Ali and Aruq Khan, all from the city, proceeding to Erode, were taken into custody for interrogation.

Police have informed the Income Tax Department.