Rs 430-cr BT centre of excellence to come up in City

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced a number of agriculture, revenue and disaster management schemes.

The Government will be giving solar-operated pump sets to 1,000 farmers this year at 90 per cent subsidy.

He said today that a Centre of Excellence for Bio-technology would be instituted in Coimbatore at the Tamil nadu Agricultural University at a cost of Rs 430 crore. ‘The work for this will commence with Rs 51 crore in this year,” he added.

At a cost of Rs 11.94 crore, 597 pack houses to store agricultural goods will be constructed and 430 posts of agricultural assistant officers would be filled this year, he added.

Libraries, additional classrooms, research centres, hostels, galleries, purified drinking water facitilities and a seed hub will be set up at a cost of Rs 108 crore at various agricultural universities and colleges, including those in Tiruchi, Echangodu, Coimbatore, Thoothukudi, Killikulam and Periyakulam.

A special battalion called as the Tamil Nadu Disaster Relief Force will be formed from the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF). An amount of Rs 15 crore will be set aside. Hi-tech search and rescue instruments will be provided to various departments such as Chennai Corporation, fire and rescue service, forest, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board, Coast Guard, highways, PWD and Home Guards. The total amount set aside for this is Rs 52.40 crore, he said.

A combined building of various government departments will be constructed in the Erode Collector office complex at a cost of 52.96 crore.

Similar steps will be taken at the Madurai Collector office complex at a cost of Rs 26.62 crore. Both these will be named Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Centenary building, the Chief Minister added.